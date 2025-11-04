 Skip to content
4 November 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello machinists 👋
This update brings smoother toolpath handling, smarter CNC behavior, and important fixes across all machines.

⚙️ CNC Machine

🌀 Fixed: G02 and G03 arc moves now fully support G41 / G42 tool radius compensation.
Your circular cuts will now follow the correct compensated geometry — just like a real CNC machine.

🔩 All Machines

🎯 Fixed: Axis control keys are now correctly mapped: 2↕️8, 1↕️7, 3↕️9.
🎓 Fixed: Tutorial flow restored — you can now complete all training steps without issues.

🧱 Lathe Machine

📏 Changed: You can now set shorter workpiece lengths and larger diameters for more flexibility in setup and realism.

❤️ Thank You!

Huge thanks to everyone who reports issues and shares feedback on Discord and Steam — you help make each update better!
Stay tuned for more exciting additions coming soon 👀

