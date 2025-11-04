Hello machinists 👋
This update brings smoother toolpath handling, smarter CNC behavior, and important fixes across all machines.
⚙️ CNC Machine
🌀 Fixed:
G02 and
G03 arc moves now fully support
G41 / G42 tool radius compensation.
Your circular cuts will now follow the correct compensated geometry — just like a real CNC machine.
🔩 All Machines
🎯 Fixed: Axis control keys are now correctly mapped:
2↕️8,
1↕️7,
3↕️9.
🎓 Fixed: Tutorial flow restored — you can now complete all training steps without issues.
🧱 Lathe Machine
📏 Changed: You can now set shorter workpiece lengths and larger diameters for more flexibility in setup and realism.
❤️ Thank You!
Huge thanks to everyone who reports issues and shares feedback on Discord and Steam — you help make each update better!
Stay tuned for more exciting additions coming soon 👀
