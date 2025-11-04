🔥 Update Time, Raiders!



It’s been a busy couple of weeks on the project as we close in on our Winter milestone! Here’s what’s been happening behind the scenes!





⚔️ Raiders Screen

We’ve given the Raiders Screen some love! You can now filter Raiders by their playstyle whether you’re the type to back up your team or just want to blast through hordes of monsters, you’ll find your perfect match.

We’re also making great progress on the Raider Details Tab, where you’ll be able to check out all your Raider’s abilities, stats, and upgrades. It’s shaping up to be the ultimate Raider hub!

🎯 Side Missions & Pre-Spawning Monsters

Things just got more exciting on the battlefield!

You’ll now receive side mission objectives pop up at the beginning of some levels, plus live updates on your progress on the right-hand side. It’s a fun new way to rack up extra rewards (and bragging rights).

To keep the action going from the start, monsters now pre-spawn in levels, so you can jump straight into the chaos. Don’t worry though, more will keep showing up as you go. We wouldn’t want things too easy.

👕 Raiders & Skins

A new wave of Skin 2s is here in concept for:

🎨 River

🎨 Maya

🎨 Snowbird

🎨 Zantetsu

On the 3D side, River’s first skin and Jerar’s second are looking awesome.

Meanwhile, our animation team has been polishing River, Nikky, Korin, and Snowbird. Plus River’s new skin is fully animated and looking slick!

Our VFX artists also sprinkled some extra sparkle on Korin, Kathy, and Snowbird. Expect some serious flair!

🌵 New Desert Level Goodies

The desert planet keeps getting juicier!

As you know, we added new interactive elements for players to mess around with and now the art has come in too:

🌵 Cactus Ball – knock it around and deal damage.

☢️ Uranium Chest – grab the ore, but be careful! It hurts… and yes, the reward’s worth it.

🕳️ Quicksand – step on it, and you’ll slow right down.

🌌 Another New Planet?!

Yep, that’s right, we’ve officially started work on a brand-new planet!

It’s still early days, but here’s a sneak peek at one of the first level concepts.

💌 Thanks for reading, Raiders and for being part of this wild ride!

Your support keeps us fired up every week.

If you haven’t already:

➡️ Wishlist Raiders Rise on Steam to stay in the loop

➡️ Join our Discord and playtest with us!

See you in the next update and in the meantime, keep raiding! 🚀







