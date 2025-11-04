This update IS compatible with savegames from previous v0.98.0!

OVERVIEW:

Hi survivors! I’m not done yet with 0.98. This update brings new mechanics and balance changes, especially for the AI. Animals now make smarter choices in fights, react more consistently in groups, and are harder to cheese. As always, there are more changes than the ones listed here, so make sure to read the full changelog for every detail. Have fun playing!

Here a summary for v0.98.20:

AUDIO:

- (Survival) Added a new music track for night time - "Still Nature" by Samuel Oddamo.



GRAPHICS:

- Textures upscaled/improved:

...... Tree, Thatch and Fern.

...... Path, shelter and cave terrain.

...... Nest and Didelphodon lair.

...... Triceratops carcass.



INTERFACE:

- Reworked camera manual zooming system, making it as smooth as Didelphodon's fur, and made several improvements.

- Made several small formatting improvements to the mouseover info and hints, for clarity and QoL.

OPTIONS:

- Added a new option in the control settings to directly toggle the crafting/building menus with a key (default G and B).

SURVIVAL:

- Skill-progress decay tweaked and several skills rebalanced:

...... Skill-progress no longer decays while sleeping, and decay rate globally reduced by 25%.

...... Skill-progress decay rate is no longer amplified by Stamina <50% (up to 2x), but by Sleep Debt (up to 3x if severe!).

...... During fishing, Melee skill is now also abundantly gained with a successful attempt.

...... Fishing skill is now also passively gained during the fishing action, not just with a successful attempt, and increased the gain from catching a fish by 25%.

- Reworked how weapon/tool condition affects damage and action speed. The scaling now uses the item’s quality (max condition) instead of its current condition. For example, a Spear at 55/80 uses 80 for the multiplier. This holds until the item drops below 50% of its max (40/80 here); below that threshold the multiplier tapers gradually, reaching half of its original value as condition approaches 0 (where the item breaks). This (1) aligns with the repair rule (repairs only allowed at <50%), so items keep full efficiency until you actually need to fix them, and (2) slightly buffs damage and action speeds overall, since gear is rarely at full condition for long. The same logic applies to the heat bonus from clothes and Bedroll.



ANIMALS:

- Improvements to the Taming system:

...... A tamed animal, if small enough and close to the character, will fall asleep in the player's shelter, instead of freaking out because trapped inside it (fire will still scare it).

...... While sleeping, the tamed animal will not instantly seek the player after reaching 50+ Stamina, but will keep sleeping for as long as it needs.

...... Tamed Troodon will no longer flee when stealing a fruit/mushroom from the player, but will simply eat it.

...... Tamed T-Rex/Troodon, if strong enough, will defend the player when the latter is attacked (this is primarily a fix, since it was supposed to be like that).

...... Added popup text next to a tamed animal when it helps the player in combat.



- Alpha male Triceratops can now "banish" younger males before they become a threat to their reproductive success:

...... Juvenile males old enough may be chased or killed by adult males.

...... If they successfully escape, they end up "banished" and will not stay with the herd; the herd will not protect them (adult males will attack on sight).

...... When they grow up, they can return to a herd and compete with other males to regain breeding rights and potentially become Alpha.

...... Predators have an easier time hunting banished young Triceratops, as they are weak and unattended.

- (Survival) Added a new AI mechanic that allows animals to "remember" how strong the player is in a fight, and flee if the damage they receive is too high compared to the one they dealt (and their remaining health). This should prevent exploits where the player would simply hide (using an obstacle or the sea) -> attack -> repeat until the animal dies while trying to reach them. They now know when to flee and keep fleeing if necessary. Animals that live in herd/pack also consider their companions to assess their chance of winning a fight, so don't expect to easily scare them one by one.



- Animals have a chance to be "crippled" after receiving substantial damage (either from the player or another animal), and keep limping for few seconds (reducing their fleeing speed drastically).





- Alpha male Triceratops will now also chase (and sometimes kill) young Ankylosaurs, if they are competing for food.

- Carnivores eating a carcass in water, if it's small enough, will carry it on dry land and then feast on it.

OBJECTS:

- Improvement to Drying mechanics:

...... Drying rate increased by 60% – drying Meat/Fish can now take as little as 1 day in the summer, and in ideal sun exposure.

...... Improved Meat/Fish placement on the Drying Rack, allowing more of them to be placed close together.

...... When dried, Meat/Fish become even thinner.



OPTIMIZATION:

- Drastically reduced lag spikes happening every 90 sec (at timescale 1) or few seconds (at timescale 20).



FIXES:

- Fixed a collision issue causing animals to go over walls and obstacles at higher timescales (can still happen at 20x timescale, rarely at 10x).



- (Survival) Fixed a bug that caused arrows on the ground to move to the player's layer when using a Bow (on top of their quiver, and jumping with the character) (also fixes current saves).