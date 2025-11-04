 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Europa Universalis V Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20665417 Edited 4 November 2025 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • feat(textures): greatly reduced texture sizes
  • feat(fps counter): added min and max fps
  • feat(pcg): foliage amount factor determined from overall scalability level
  • feat(pcg/assets): reduced number of points generated for foliage by 50% - increased grass points kept by 50%
  • feat(pcg): reduced number of points generated for undergrowth by 33%
  • feat(pcg/assets): reduced number of points generated for trees - increased number of kept points for trees
  • feat(pcg): only spawn collision meshes for trees and undergrowth that are close to the player

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4019491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link