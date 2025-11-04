- feat(textures): greatly reduced texture sizes
- feat(fps counter): added min and max fps
- feat(pcg): foliage amount factor determined from overall scalability level
- feat(pcg/assets): reduced number of points generated for foliage by 50% - increased grass points kept by 50%
- feat(pcg): reduced number of points generated for undergrowth by 33%
- feat(pcg/assets): reduced number of points generated for trees - increased number of kept points for trees
- feat(pcg): only spawn collision meshes for trees and undergrowth that are close to the player
Various optimizations
Update notes via Steam Community
