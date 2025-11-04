Read the previous update for details on the new major features that 0.9.0 added.
Patch Notes
- Fixed loading a save where endosymbiosis was started or completed
- Fixed 3 reported ways to exploit the microbe editor to get infinite MP
- Fixed loading a save made in the multicellular editor where the player had a grown colony before entering the editor
- Added a new system where known compatible save versions can be marked and those can be loaded without any warning popup
- Updated translations
