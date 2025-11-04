 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20665337
Update notes via Steam Community

The Bat’s spell now only copies spells that actively consume Energy to cast, excluding Deathrattles and Battlecries. This change targets the overpowered combo of the Bat replicating the Turtle’s Deathrattle, which proved too dominant in recent matches.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3296911
