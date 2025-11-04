The Bat’s spell now only copies spells that actively consume Energy to cast, excluding Deathrattles and Battlecries. This change targets the overpowered combo of the Bat replicating the Turtle’s Deathrattle, which proved too dominant in recent matches.
Patch 2.2e - Bat spell nerfed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 3296911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update