Hello café owners!
Many of you have been asking about the next update - and it’s finally here!
The first major update for My Café Manager Simulator has just landed on Steam.
What’s new:
Achievements
Bigger delivery boxes - more items, less mess
Highlighting dirt and trash - cleaning just got easier
“End the Day” button - appears just after 5:45 PM
Fully customizable key bindings - total control over your setup
Active employees throughout the day - they return to keep things clean
Fixes and improvements:
Fixed apple pie - it can now be placed on the shelf
Fixed crashes occurring after reaching level 8
Updated decorations
Many minor fixes and adjustments based on your feedback
Additionally:
This update also introduces many new products - check out what new items you can add to your café now! We’ve also increased the maximum restaurant level ⬆️
Thank you for all your feedbacks and bug reports.
Your continuous support helps us truly improve the game and work on exciting features. 💛
Let us know in the comments what you think about this update - and what you’d like to see in the next one!
Changed files in this update