Hello café owners!

Many of you have been asking about the next update - and it’s finally here!

The first major update for My Café Manager Simulator has just landed on Steam.

What’s new:

Achievements

Bigger delivery boxes - more items, less mess

Highlighting dirt and trash - cleaning just got easier

“End the Day” button - appears just after 5:45 PM

Fully customizable key bindings - total control over your setup

Active employees throughout the day - they return to keep things clean

Fixes and improvements:

Fixed apple pie - it can now be placed on the shelf

Fixed crashes occurring after reaching level 8

Updated decorations

Many minor fixes and adjustments based on your feedback

Additionally:

This update also introduces many new products - check out what new items you can add to your café now! We’ve also increased the maximum restaurant level ⬆️

Thank you for all your feedbacks and bug reports.

Your continuous support helps us truly improve the game and work on exciting features. 💛

Let us know in the comments what you think about this update - and what you’d like to see in the next one!