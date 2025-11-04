 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Europa Universalis V Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 November 2025 Build 20665222 Edited 4 November 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Update – v1.0

A major update has arrived for It’s John’s House!
This version refines and optimizes the experience for smoother gameplay, improved visuals, and better localization.

🔹 New & Updated Content

  • Updated English and Hungarian dialogues – rewritten and refined for clearer tone and emotion

  • Improved localizations – more accurate translations across the game

  • New props and furniture – added details that enhance storytelling and realism

🔹 Gameplay & AI Improvements

  • Optimized Normal difficulty – smoother balance between tension and challenge

  • Smarter enemy AI – improved pathfinding and reactions for more natural behaviour

  • Polished gameplay – refined interactions and transitions for a more consistent experience

🔹 Performance & Visual Enhancements

  • Reduced stutters and frame drops – thanks to the new addressable loading system

  • New post-effects – subtle sepia tone and refined grading for better visibility on dark screens without losing atmosphere

🔹 Bug Fixes & Polish

  • Fixed most known bugs – addressing minor audio and object behaviour glitches.


Thank you for continuing to explore It’s John’s House!
Your feedback helps shape the world of Dr. John Ravenwood, keep sharing your thoughts in the Community Hub.

– Patrik M.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3552201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link