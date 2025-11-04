Major Update – v1.0

A major update has arrived for It’s John’s House!

This version refines and optimizes the experience for smoother gameplay, improved visuals, and better localization.

🔹 New & Updated Content

Updated English and Hungarian dialogues – rewritten and refined for clearer tone and emotion

Improved localizations – more accurate translations across the game

New props and furniture – added details that enhance storytelling and realism

🔹 Gameplay & AI Improvements

Optimized Normal difficulty – smoother balance between tension and challenge

Smarter enemy AI – improved pathfinding and reactions for more natural behaviour

Polished gameplay – refined interactions and transitions for a more consistent experience

🔹 Performance & Visual Enhancements

Reduced stutters and frame drops – thanks to the new addressable loading system

New post-effects – subtle sepia tone and refined grading for better visibility on dark screens without losing atmosphere

🔹 Bug Fixes & Polish

Fixed most known bugs – addressing minor audio and object behaviour glitches.



Thank you for continuing to explore It’s John’s House!

Your feedback helps shape the world of Dr. John Ravenwood, keep sharing your thoughts in the Community Hub.

– Patrik M.