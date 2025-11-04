EVERYONE!

DESKTOP DEFENDER IS OUT RIGHT NOW!

Thank you all so much for all the support pre-launch! Desktop Defender is available for $4.99 or equivalent with a 15% launch discount for the next 7 days! Get it in the link below.

I'm so excited to release the game, and to continue developing/adding to it with all of your feedback, so if you have anything you want to let me know, do so by joining our super awesome Discord community!

If you want to help make the launch as BIG as possible, here are some key points:

Try to reach 50 reviews in the first 24h

Share the game with all of your friends

ENJOY THE GAME!!!

Thank you all so much for the support, and DEFEND YOUR DESKTOP!

- Conrad, Lead Developer