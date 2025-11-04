 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Europa Universalis V Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20665160 Edited 4 November 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey City20 Survivors!

A new hotfix just dropped to address one of our trickiest bugs yet found by a community member!

This issue occurred at the conclusion of a funeral, specifically during the redistribution of jobs and the adjustment of faction social tension. It resulted in an NPC being assigned an invalid job, leading to a crash. This was actually a hard one to replicate!


We've untangled this logical knot, and the game should be much more stable now.
This was a tough one to find!

As always, a huge thanks for all the reports and support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1597985
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link