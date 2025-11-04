Hey City20 Survivors!

A new hotfix just dropped to address one of our trickiest bugs yet found by a community member!



This issue occurred at the conclusion of a funeral, specifically during the redistribution of jobs and the adjustment of faction social tension. It resulted in an NPC being assigned an invalid job, leading to a crash. This was actually a hard one to replicate!



We've untangled this logical knot, and the game should be much more stable now.

This was a tough one to find!

As always, a huge thanks for all the reports and support!