Added advanced video signal simulation for Analog, Digital and O4 Race mode, can be enabled in the in-game settings
Added respawn switch bind in controller settings
Respawn point can be set with S
Custom respawn point can be removed with X
Respawn point also affects signal simulation
Advanced signal simulation, respawn switch & more
Update notes via Steam Community
