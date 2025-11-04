 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20665056 Edited 4 November 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added advanced video signal simulation for Analog, Digital and O4 Race mode, can be enabled in the in-game settings

  • Added respawn switch bind in controller settings

  • Respawn point can be set with S

  • Custom respawn point can be removed with X

  • Respawn point also affects signal simulation

