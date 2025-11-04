Controller support for throwing barrelse and energy balls
Guard rails added in ball room in Space Station
Text Chat messages bugfix
Some T-pose bugs fixed
Icon and texts fixed for selected weapons and weapon mods
Spora Prime : Gaio and Reactor Core physics tweaked
Crash fix on Result Screen
Crash fix on Minimap
Patch 26.1 - Closed Alpha 2 stability update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2617422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update