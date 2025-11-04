 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Europa Universalis V Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20664979 Edited 4 November 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Controller support for throwing barrelse and energy balls

  • Guard rails added in ball room in Space Station

  • Text Chat messages bugfix

  • Some T-pose bugs fixed

  • Icon and texts fixed for selected weapons and weapon mods

  • Spora Prime : Gaio and Reactor Core physics tweaked

  • Crash fix on Result Screen

  • Crash fix on Minimap

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2617422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link