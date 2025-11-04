Hello,

In this November update, you’ll find mostly Taming the Tigers content:

4 new characters (Shanxi and Guangxi)

Balance rework

Feature improvements and bug fixes

2 new cheat codes

Content also applied to the base game

If you don’t own Taming the Tigers yet, don’t worry: I haven’t forgotten you! I already have a few updates in mind for the base game as well.

New Characters

Fu Zuoyi : Added to the Shanxi reserve roster in the 1927 and 1929 scenarios.

Xia Wei : Added to the New Guangxi Clique reserve roster in 1929.

Huang Xuchu : Added to the New Guangxi Clique reserve roster in 1929.

Yu Zuobai: Can be recruited in 1929 by both the New Guangxi Clique and the Guangxi Communist Party, through personal bonds.

Balance Rework

The Nanning Finance Minister now gains $3000 per turn, starting in January 1929. Yan Xishan is now Generalissimo in the Taming the Tigers scenario. One new character has been added to the Shanxi reserve roster and two to the Guangxi reserve roster in the same scenario.

Features & Bug Fixes

The city map influence display has been reworked. Switching between characters or changing turns will no longer reset the character’s view. The Mongol People’s Party now has mass actions, like the Communist Party, instead of foreign powers actions. Truck transfers from your inventory to an army can now be done in batches of 5.

Cheat Codes

NanjingFall : Breaks your alliance with the faction controlling Nanjing and gives you control of all armies in the Nanjing district.

RedNanjing: Transfers Nanjing to the Communist Party.

Base Game Applied Content

The following changes also apply to the base game:

Fu Zuoyi is available in the Shanxi roster in the 1927 Red Base scenario.

The $3000/turn Nanning Finance Minister bonus applies in Sandbox mode when you reach 1929.

The Mongol People’s Party mass actions apply in the 1920 scenarios.

The city map influence rework applies to all scenarios with city maps.

The truck transfer update is valid in all scenarios.

The new cheat codes can be used in any scenario where Jiangsu appears.

I hope this new content makes the GMD, Shanxi, and Guangxi cliques even more interesting to play.

Have fun!

Maestro Cinetik