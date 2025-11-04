Hey, everyone!

Midnight Files is officially OUT NOW! After months of development and an incredible Steam Next Fest, the full game is finally here and ready for you to play.



Thank you to everyone who played the demo, left feedback, and added the game to their wishlists. Your support made this launch possible, and I can't wait to see you dive into the complete detective experience.

What awaits you in the full game:

Multiple cases to solve - Investigate complex crimes across different locations in Midnight City. Each case brings new challenges and mysteries.

Full investigation toolkit - Use your camera, evidence notebook, flashlight, and detective board to piece together the truth. Every clue matters.

Atmospheric 1980s setting - Experience the tension and atmosphere through detailed environments and authentic period details.

Complete gamepad support - Play comfortably with full controller support, whether at your desk or on the couch.

Your choices matter - How you approach investigations and what conclusions you draw will shape your experience.

This is just the beginning. I'll continue to listen to your feedback and improve Midnight Files based on what you share. Every review, comment, and suggestion helps shape the future of the game.



Ready to start your investigation? Midnight Files is available NOW on Steam.

Thank you for being part of this journey!



Pawel / Paper Lynx Games