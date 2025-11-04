- Level 1 reworked into a dedicated Tutorial.
- Tutorial is now optional, players can start Chapter 1 directly.
- Tutorial flow clarified: Echo binding moved to start to avoid blind tile seeking.
- Former Level 2 re framed as Chapter 1, map expanded to 97 tiles.
- Level selection updated to clearly separate Tutorial and Chapter 1.
Patch 1.1.5
Level restructuring
