4 November 2025 Build 20664537 Edited 4 November 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Level restructuring

  • Level 1 reworked into a dedicated Tutorial.
  • Tutorial is now optional, players can start Chapter 1 directly.
  • Tutorial flow clarified: Echo binding moved to start to avoid blind tile seeking.
  • Former Level 2 re framed as Chapter 1, map expanded to 97 tiles.
  • Level selection updated to clearly separate Tutorial and Chapter 1.

