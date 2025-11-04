Game Improvements
- Improved game crash telemetry
- Halloween 2025 “Skull Island” map:
- reduced combat power of most enemy camps
- moved Scavs back a bit
- added more deposits close to the starting area
- improved starting area
- Removed danger flag from decorative buildings
- Improved military units sort order in HUD
Game Fixes
- Fixed crash and pile reservation logic for supply trade
- Fixed rare crash when trying to open map package folder through in-game button
- Fixed POI trade icon still displayed when switching to another trade type
- Fixed crash in decal update
- Fixed a crash when island touches map border
- Fixed stuck defender units in case the patrol point is deep in unreachable area
- Fixed a rare crash due to multithreading race condition
- Disabled an unused shader that could crash the game
Editor Fixes
- Fixed blurry rendering for fractional UI scaling
- Prevent players from deleting nature faction 0 and creating a new player faction 0
- Fixed various crashes due to invalid user input values
- Prevent island from reaching the map border
- Added fish school validation
- Various UX improvements
Changed files in this update