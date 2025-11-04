 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20664340 Edited 4 November 2025 – 14:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Improvements

  • Improved game crash telemetry
  • Halloween 2025 “Skull Island” map:
    • reduced combat power of most enemy camps
    • moved Scavs back a bit
    • added more deposits close to the starting area
    • improved starting area
  • Removed danger flag from decorative buildings
  • Improved military units sort order in HUD


Game Fixes

  • Fixed crash and pile reservation logic for supply trade
  • Fixed rare crash when trying to open map package folder through in-game button
  • Fixed POI trade icon still displayed when switching to another trade type
  • Fixed crash in decal update
  • Fixed a crash when island touches map border
  • Fixed stuck defender units in case the patrol point is deep in unreachable area
  • Fixed a rare crash due to multithreading race condition
  • Disabled an unused shader that could crash the game


Editor Fixes

  • Fixed blurry rendering for fractional UI scaling
  • Prevent players from deleting nature faction 0 and creating a new player faction 0
  • Fixed various crashes due to invalid user input values
  • Prevent island from reaching the map border
  • Added fish school validation
  • Various UX improvements

