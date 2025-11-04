🎉 FixFox has been fully localized to Spanish (Latam), thanks to the amazing Translators' Tale Team! 🎉
To enjoy FixFox in your preferred language, simply restart Steam to get the latest update, then head to Settings to change the language. Happy exploring!
A huge shoutout and round of applause to these incredible translators for their hard work and dedication. 🌟👏
Translators' Tale Team:
Azul Bassi
Bianca Ailín Giménez
Kemel Cobresle
Santiago Domínguez
Oriana Micaela Carrizo
Xiomara Imanoni
Website: https://translatorstaleteam.wixsite.com/translatorstaleteam
Translations to other languages are in the works. If you want to join the effort, please visit FixFox Discord.
Changed files in this update