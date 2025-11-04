 Skip to content
Major 4 November 2025 Build 20664307
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 FixFox has been fully localized to Spanish (Latam), thanks to the amazing Translators' Tale Team! 🎉

To enjoy FixFox in your preferred language, simply restart Steam to get the latest update, then head to Settings to change the language. Happy exploring!

A huge shoutout and round of applause to these incredible translators for their hard work and dedication. 🌟👏


Translators' Tale Team:

  • Azul Bassi

  • Bianca Ailín Giménez

  • Kemel Cobresle

  • Santiago Domínguez

  • Oriana Micaela Carrizo

  • Xiomara Imanoni

Website: https://translatorstaleteam.wixsite.com/translatorstaleteam

Translations to other languages are in the works. If you want to join the effort, please visit FixFox Discord.

Changed files in this update

