🎉 FixFox has been fully localized to Spanish (Latam), thanks to the amazing Translators' Tale Team! 🎉



To enjoy FixFox in your preferred language, simply restart Steam to get the latest update, then head to Settings to change the language. Happy exploring!

A huge shoutout and round of applause to these incredible translators for their hard work and dedication. 🌟👏



Translators' Tale Team:

Azul Bassi

Bianca Ailín Giménez

Kemel Cobresle

Santiago Domínguez

Oriana Micaela Carrizo

Xiomara Imanoni

Website: https://translatorstaleteam.wixsite.com/translatorstaleteam

Translations to other languages are in the works. If you want to join the effort, please visit FixFox Discord.