November 4, 2025

The Microphone gets an upgrade!

This update expands the Microphone component with new subcomponents that

improve sound stability and overall audio output quality.

Keep refining your setup and become the ultimate creator in Yaarmi Tycoon!

NEW ADDITIONS

Microphone Component Updates

The Microphone now includes two new subcomponents with progressive

upgrades that increase your earnings per video.

Tripod

Level 1 → Cost: 750 | Earnings per video: +2.45

Level 2 → Cost: 975 | Earnings per video: +1.35

Level 3 → Cost: 1250 | Earnings per video: +2.40

Level 4 → Cost: 1500 | Earnings per video: +2.30

Level 5 → Cost: 1750 | Earnings per video: +2.75

Audio Output

Level 1 → Cost: 500 | Earnings per video: +1.25

Level 2 → Cost: 650 | Earnings per video: +2.00

Level 3 → Cost: 1200 | Earnings per video: +2.75

Level 4 → Cost: 1345 | Earnings per video: +2.25

Level 5 → Cost: 1695 | Earnings per video: +1.50

BUG FIXES

No bug fixes have been reported in this version.

TECHNICAL CHANGES

• Minor internal adjustments for new subcomponent integration.

• System groundwork for future component tree expansions.

TEAM NOTE

The creation ecosystem keeps growing in Yaarmi Tycoon.

Thank you for your continued support — every update brings us closer to the

official release!

