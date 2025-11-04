November 4, 2025
The Microphone gets an upgrade!
This update expands the Microphone component with new subcomponents that
improve sound stability and overall audio output quality.
Keep refining your setup and become the ultimate creator in Yaarmi Tycoon!
NEW ADDITIONS
Microphone Component Updates
The Microphone now includes two new subcomponents with progressive
upgrades that increase your earnings per video.
Tripod
Level 1 → Cost: 750 | Earnings per video: +2.45
Level 2 → Cost: 975 | Earnings per video: +1.35
Level 3 → Cost: 1250 | Earnings per video: +2.40
Level 4 → Cost: 1500 | Earnings per video: +2.30
Level 5 → Cost: 1750 | Earnings per video: +2.75
Audio Output
Level 1 → Cost: 500 | Earnings per video: +1.25
Level 2 → Cost: 650 | Earnings per video: +2.00
Level 3 → Cost: 1200 | Earnings per video: +2.75
Level 4 → Cost: 1345 | Earnings per video: +2.25
Level 5 → Cost: 1695 | Earnings per video: +1.50
BUG FIXES
No bug fixes have been reported in this version.
TECHNICAL CHANGES
• Minor internal adjustments for new subcomponent integration.
• System groundwork for future component tree expansions.
TEAM NOTE
The creation ecosystem keeps growing in Yaarmi Tycoon.
Thank you for your continued support — every update brings us closer to the
official release!
Yaarmi Tycoon - Version 1.5.0-alpha
