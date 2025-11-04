Hello !

A new update was published for the game. At the menu today, a fair amount of fixed bugs, 2 new turrets, and the possibility to test your ship directly from the editor ! Here are the full changes :

- doubled torpedo launchers spread

- fixed bug reenabling cosmetics when rotating the ship in block replacer mode

- fixed wires not placed correctly when placed on shifted cosmetics

- increased activation distance of torpedoes from 30m to 50m

- now spectating shots is a toggle instead of having to hold it. You can also change the followed object using the same keys as the up and down keys for depth control (up/down arrows bu default)

- fixed being unable to scroll down in the workshop ships list

- fixed bug with sunk ships still able to capture the point in point defense missions

- fixed bug with zoop mode preventing to place the mirrored blocks

- added a test at sea button in the editor to test your ship more easily

- added french 305mm double gun turret model 1906-1910

- added US 16" (406mm) triple gun turret

See you on next update !