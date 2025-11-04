 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20664162 Edited 4 November 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Elemental Mechanism Rework

Now Flame, Frost, and Acid no longer instantly ignite each other.

Flame and Frost will weaken each other's accumulation values while simultaneously dealing additional damage.

Acid will enhanced and be converted into Frost and Flame elements.

Effects containing the [Elemental ignite] tag will now trigger [Elemental Smite]

—Instead of clearing elemental accumulation values, it will strip enemy armor based on the corresponding element,for flame it will be instant damage.

Changed files in this update

