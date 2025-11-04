 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20664152 Edited 4 November 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements & Bug Fixes 🔧🐾

  • 📜 Redesigned the Animal Info panel.

  • ❤️‍🩹 Reduced the size of the animal health bar UI.

  • 💡 Fixed an issue where animal carcasses didn’t highlight while mounted.

  • 🚗 Vehicle speed unit now follows your Meter/Mile setting (km/h ↔ mph).

  • 🚗 Default vehicle camera orientation now adjusts based on your Meter/Mile display setting.

  • 🔫 Fixed muzzle flashes not playing on some firearms.

  • 🔫 Fixed certain bolt-action rifles whose animations didn’t play correctly.

  • 🔫 Increased the rate of fire for the M110 and SKS.

Changed files in this update

