Improvements & Bug Fixes 🔧🐾
📜 Redesigned the Animal Info panel.
❤️🩹 Reduced the size of the animal health bar UI.
💡 Fixed an issue where animal carcasses didn’t highlight while mounted.
🚗 Vehicle speed unit now follows your Meter/Mile setting (km/h ↔ mph).
🚗 Default vehicle camera orientation now adjusts based on your Meter/Mile display setting.
🔫 Fixed muzzle flashes not playing on some firearms.
🔫 Fixed certain bolt-action rifles whose animations didn’t play correctly.
🔫 Increased the rate of fire for the M110 and SKS.
Changed files in this update