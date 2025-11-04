Character Balance Adjustments and Unity Security Enhancements for Android Release
ver 1.0.3 – Character Balance Adjustments
● Julia Zaizen
APA-74 Bullet Speed 11.0 m/s → 10.0 m/s
APA-74 Bullet Lifetime 0.75 sec → 0.7 sec
Spider Bomb Reload Time 15.0 sec → 20.0 sec
Spider Bomb Duration 10.0 sec → 5.0 sec
Spider Bomb Speed Reduction 0.7x → 0.8x
● Kurumi Saotome
Nini-Type Mortar Reload Time 2.5 sec → 2.0 sec
Nini-Type Mortar Stun Duration 2.0 sec → 2.5 sec
Nini-Type Mortar Impact Delay 1.5 sec → 1.25 sec
● Tsukasa Konoé
Gas-Powered Thermal Cannon Type IV Reload Time 1.5 sec → 1.0 sec
● Mirai Tōdō
4-Pounder Cannon “Napoleon” Reload Time 2.5 sec → 2.0 sec
4-Pounder Cannon “Napoleon” Stun Duration 2.0 sec → 1.5 sec
ver 1.0.4 – 1.0.5 Unity Security Enhancements
Unity version upgrade only
Changed files in this update