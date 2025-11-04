 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20664116 Edited 4 November 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Character Balance Adjustments and Unity Security Enhancements for Android Release

ver 1.0.3 – Character Balance Adjustments

● Julia Zaizen

  • APA-74 Bullet Speed 11.0 m/s → 10.0 m/s

  • APA-74 Bullet Lifetime 0.75 sec → 0.7 sec

  • Spider Bomb Reload Time 15.0 sec → 20.0 sec

  • Spider Bomb Duration 10.0 sec → 5.0 sec

  • Spider Bomb Speed Reduction 0.7x → 0.8x

● Kurumi Saotome

  • Nini-Type Mortar Reload Time 2.5 sec → 2.0 sec

  • Nini-Type Mortar Stun Duration 2.0 sec → 2.5 sec

  • Nini-Type Mortar Impact Delay 1.5 sec → 1.25 sec

● Tsukasa Konoé

  • Gas-Powered Thermal Cannon Type IV Reload Time 1.5 sec → 1.0 sec

● Mirai Tōdō

  • 4-Pounder Cannon “Napoleon” Reload Time 2.5 sec → 2.0 sec

  • 4-Pounder Cannon “Napoleon” Stun Duration 2.0 sec → 1.5 sec

ver 1.0.4 – 1.0.5 Unity Security Enhancements

  • Unity version upgrade only

Changed files in this update

