This hotfix fixes two issues detected after version 1.5.5.

Crash when entering the mini-expansion (“The Quest”)

A critical error introduced in version 1.5.5 (the Halloween update) has been fixed.

The issue was caused by an adjustment to the shadows of objects appearing in the mini-expansion, which caused the game to crash when trying to enter. (Reported by “DisLoyalSoul”)

Bug when starting a new game

Fixed an issue when selecting the difficulty: if the start button was pressed multiple times, multiple transitions could occur simultaneously, preventing the game from progressing correctly.