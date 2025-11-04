 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20663941 Edited 4 November 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

This hotfix fixes two issues detected after version 1.5.5.

Crash when entering the mini-expansion (“The Quest”)

A critical error introduced in version 1.5.5 (the Halloween update) has been fixed.

The issue was caused by an adjustment to the shadows of objects appearing in the mini-expansion, which caused the game to crash when trying to enter. (Reported by “DisLoyalSoul”)

Bug when starting a new game

Fixed an issue when selecting the difficulty: if the start button was pressed multiple times, multiple transitions could occur simultaneously, preventing the game from progressing correctly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2413641
Linux Depot 2413642
macOS Depot 2413643
