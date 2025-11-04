UI
* Always show current selected collection at first place(By:Mango233_QwQ)
Play
* Fixed wrong Miss count with JudgeAtEnd option
* Added Game:FileHash API to skin lua
Other
* The number of local score saves is expanded to a maximum of 15
* Supported deleting local scores
Update 6.6.22
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit MainBundle Depot 1512941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update