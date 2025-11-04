 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20663924 Edited 4 November 2025 – 13:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
UI
* Always show current selected collection at first place(By:Mango233_QwQ)
Play
* Fixed wrong Miss count with JudgeAtEnd option
* Added Game:FileHash API to skin lua
Other
* The number of local score saves is expanded to a maximum of 15
* Supported deleting local scores

