Hey Fighters!

Get ready to feast on some fun! Thanksgiving’s here, and so is the Gobble Gauntlet event! 🦃

New Avatars, Frames and Weaponry!

Throughout the event, every match will hook you up with Gobble Feathers on top of your usual rewards. There’s a daily limit, though, once you hit it, the amount of feathers you’d normal gather will decrease. Plus, you’ve got a shot at grabbing a Gobble Gauntlet Weapon Case straight from battle!

Some quests will also include Gobble Feathers to help purchase more towards your collection.

Swing by the shop for event deals! New profile icons, frames, weapons, and even a few festive epic and legendary grenades are up for grabs! Don’t forget to use your Gobble Feathers on keycards to crack open cases and bag items from the Gobble Gauntlet 2025 collection. Don’t miss out on the daily Discord giveaways either, there’s plenty of festive loot waiting!

Level Contest Extension

We’re giving you a bit more time! The level contest’s been extended until November 11th, so if you’re still polishing up your map, you’ve got an extra week to make it shine before we announce the winners in which they’ll be announced the following week.