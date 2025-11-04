- Feebee the shop goblin has been added to the safe zone at the end of each Labyrinth.
- Feebee can also be found in levels, donating Shekels to her will give a cumulative 10% discount on all her wares in the Labyrinth.
- Safe Teleports have been added to spawn randomly around the Labyrinth. Allowing the player to leave early if found.
- The Labyrinth finish now has 10 guaranteed Infinity Shards.
- Trapped Lamps have been added to the Labyrinth. Slowing the player if activated.
- The sky texture for both the Labyrinth and the lobby has been updated.
- Hit VFX have been added to Pru and Sabul's Melee attacks.
- Meir's Aeration and Sentinel Beam, Sabul's Slam, Kuro's Senbon, Kunai, and Explosive Execution have updated visuals and hit VFX.
For the next update expect item and ability balancing and a final fight with Chron himself!
Update 11/04
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update