- Feebee the shop goblin has been added to the safe zone at the end of each Labyrinth.

- Feebee can also be found in levels, donating Shekels to her will give a cumulative 10% discount on all her wares in the Labyrinth.

- Safe Teleports have been added to spawn randomly around the Labyrinth. Allowing the player to leave early if found.

- The Labyrinth finish now has 10 guaranteed Infinity Shards.

- Trapped Lamps have been added to the Labyrinth. Slowing the player if activated.

- The sky texture for both the Labyrinth and the lobby has been updated.

- Hit VFX have been added to Pru and Sabul's Melee attacks.

- Meir's Aeration and Sentinel Beam, Sabul's Slam, Kuro's Senbon, Kunai, and Explosive Execution have updated visuals and hit VFX.



For the next update expect item and ability balancing and a final fight with Chron himself!