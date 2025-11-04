Hey Car Dealers!Here it is - our 100th hotfix! 🎉
We’d like to thank you once again for all your support, feedback, and ideas. You’re our biggest driving force, and we’re truly grateful to have such an amazing community to build this game for! ♥
Patch notes:
- Fixed an issue causing the tow truck tutorial to reappear
- Fixed a bug where clients could spawn underground
- Restored proper activation of the tow truck’s top lights when using a controller
- Fixed a visual issue with the highlight around the fuel trailer hose area
Stay tuned - more updates are coming soon, including a new car and the next major employee-related update!
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. In Q1 2026, we’re planning to release a free slice of the game: Car Rental Simulator Prologue: Early Days!
Don’t forget to add it to your wishlist! 🚗
Changed files in this update