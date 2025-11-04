Hey Car Dealers!

Patch notes:

Fixed an issue causing the tow truck tutorial to reappear



Fixed a bug where clients could spawn underground



Restored proper activation of the tow truck’s top lights when using a controller



Fixed a visual issue with the highlight around the fuel trailer hose area



Here it is - our! 🎉We'd like to thank you once again for all your support, feedback, and ideas. You're our biggest driving force, and we're truly grateful to have such an amazing community to build this game for! ♥