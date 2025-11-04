Infantry Auto Attack Pitch Speed increased
Units now pitch while rotating to target decreasing fire delay time
Start Closed in Server Settings no longer affected from save file. It defaults to No.
TetraQuad pitch speed increased
TetraQuad Bullet Damage increased
TetraQuad MCT Shoot reduced to 1.2
Fixed Create Match button error
Fixed Foliage Overlap bug
Added RoboCannon Voice Lines
Pitch and Rotate
Update notes via Steam Community
