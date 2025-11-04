 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20663795
Update notes via Steam Community
Infantry Auto Attack Pitch Speed increased
Units now pitch while rotating to target decreasing fire delay time
Start Closed in Server Settings no longer affected from save file. It defaults to No.

TetraQuad pitch speed increased
TetraQuad Bullet Damage increased
TetraQuad MCT Shoot reduced to 1.2



Fixed Create Match button error
Fixed Foliage Overlap bug


Added RoboCannon Voice Lines

