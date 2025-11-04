 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20663710 Edited 4 November 2025 – 12:46:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content:

- Added a hacking mini-game for detectors.

Improvements:

- Updated the main menu.

Fixes:

- Fixed several AI-related bugs.

Thank you for your support!

