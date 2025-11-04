Team profile page
The year range will now display for teams with winning or losing streaks spanning multiple years.
Three Kingdoms FA Cup
It has been updated so that rounds are played as single-leg home matches up to the semi-finals, similar to the English FA Cup.
Women World Cup CAF qualifier
The 3rd round now has just one host across all groups.
Bug fixes
Fixed a stadium selection issue in the Copa America qualifiers.
Fixed a bug causing some downloadable competitions, including the Three Kingdom FA Cup and Women’s Inter-continental Cup, to fail to launch.
Web site:
https://simcups.com
Changed files in this update