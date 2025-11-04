 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Destiny 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20663630 Edited 4 November 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Team profile page


The year range will now display for teams with winning or losing streaks spanning multiple years.



Three Kingdoms FA Cup


It has been updated so that rounds are played as single-leg home matches up to the semi-finals, similar to the English FA Cup.

Women World Cup CAF qualifier


The 3rd round now has just one host across all groups.

Bug fixes


Fixed a stadium selection issue in the Copa America qualifiers.

Fixed a bug causing some downloadable competitions, including the Three Kingdom FA Cup and Women’s Inter-continental Cup, to fail to launch.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link