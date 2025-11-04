 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20663544
Update notes via Steam Community

The DLC is OUT!

Since the DLC has been released, I'll be shifting my focus to unlocking achievements and patching any lingering bugs from the main game.

Thank you so much for your incredible support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2967321
  • Loading history…
