Version 0.2.6.4 Mouse Bloobimization

Updates:

Improved Auto Tracking to try find another tracking target if you run off Traps or bait, if you run off both it will stop.

Added Mouse Bloobimization, you can now change your mouse cursor colour at Rainbow Bloob next to the bank.

Bloomveil Wyvern changed to level 90 Beastmastery previously 95.

Shrieker Mushroom change to level 95 Beastmastery previously 90.

Devotion Prestige Level 3 now ignores level requirements upto level 200.

Tooltips for the Inventory and Bank now support upto quadrillion for Gold amount and are now coloured to match.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Tooltip Error for Forgotten Docks saying Gold twice.

Fixed Brumal Wyvern having the wrong combat style icon shown on the hp bar.

Fixed Auto Mining skipping Adamantite.

Fixed Auto Teleport ( magic training method ) skipping teleports past level 115 magic, changed teleport cost from level 115 to 175.

Fixed Sounds that are repeatedly asked to play to debounce/skip for instance a skill levelling up in rapid succession will play once or twice not 30 times.

Fixed Omni Altar stating you need Level 92 Dexterity.

Fixed Tracking Bonus xp from SoulBinding showing incorrectly.

Fixed an issue with How To Play not opening on first load.

Fixed an issue with Setting a target not displaying over skill guides.