"Crown and Adventure" attends the Ancient Costume Game Festival on Steam! And 11.04 patch update is released, thanks for your love and support!
Adjustments
Adjusted the effect of [Magic Circle] Ability; it will affect all heroes in the same legion now
Optimized the recruitment condition text for [Carlos, the Candle Shadow] to reduce ambiguity
Removed the [Riding Entry] node from [Elia Berry]'s talent tree; [Riding Entry] ability becomes her initial ability now
Bug Fixes
Fixed various issues occurring after recruiting [Lavia Bianchi]
Fixed an issue where defeating [Li Wang] did not properly claim the item for [Soulless Apologist] unlocking
Fixed an issue where the battle result was not properly settled
Fixed abnormal dialogue texts for [Ma San]
Fixed an issue where the [Mount Instructor] ability would not properly work after loading a save
Fixed an issue where completing the [UNDERDOG'S FIGHT] Mission did not properly grant the [GET READY FOR DEFENDING TWIN CITIES] Mission
Fixed an issue where the [SHATTERED TEAR] Mission
Fixed an issue where [Carlos, the Candle Shadow]'s talent node would display improperly
Fixed an issue where players could improperly accept the [Swan Knight] Mission at the tavern
Fixed abnormal dialogue issues with [Covenant Chest] and [Arcane Tower]
We will continue to optimize and update Crown and Adventure in the future. Thanks for your support again!
