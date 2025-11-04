 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20663516
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi heroes!

"Crown and Adventure" attends the Ancient Costume Game Festival on Steam! And 11.04 patch update is released, thanks for your love and support!

Adjustments

  • Adjusted the effect of [Magic Circle] Ability; it will affect all heroes in the same legion now

  • Optimized the recruitment condition text for [Carlos, the Candle Shadow] to reduce ambiguity

  • Removed the [Riding Entry] node from [Elia Berry]'s talent tree; [Riding Entry] ability becomes her initial ability now

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various issues occurring after recruiting [Lavia Bianchi]

  • Fixed an issue where defeating [Li Wang] did not properly claim the item for [Soulless Apologist] unlocking

  • Fixed an issue where the battle result was not properly settled

  • Fixed abnormal dialogue texts for [Ma San]

  • Fixed an issue where the [Mount Instructor] ability would not properly work after loading a save

  • Fixed an issue where completing the [UNDERDOG'S FIGHT] Mission did not properly grant the [GET READY FOR DEFENDING TWIN CITIES] Mission

  • Fixed an issue where the [SHATTERED TEAR] Mission

  • Fixed an issue where [Carlos, the Candle Shadow]'s talent node would display improperly

  • Fixed an issue where players could improperly accept the [Swan Knight] Mission at the tavern

  • Fixed abnormal dialogue issues with [Covenant Chest] and [Arcane Tower]

We will continue to optimize and update Crown and Adventure in the future. Thanks for your support again!

Changed files in this update

