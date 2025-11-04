Hi heroes!

"Crown and Adventure" attends the Ancient Costume Game Festival on Steam! And 11.04 patch update is released, thanks for your love and support!

Removed the [Riding Entry] node from [Elia Berry]'s talent tree; [Riding Entry] ability becomes her initial ability now

Optimized the recruitment condition text for [Carlos, the Candle Shadow] to reduce ambiguity

Adjusted the effect of [Magic Circle] Ability; it will affect all heroes in the same legion now

Fixed various issues occurring after recruiting [Lavia Bianchi]

Fixed an issue where defeating [Li Wang] did not properly claim the item for [Soulless Apologist] unlocking

Fixed an issue where the battle result was not properly settled

Fixed abnormal dialogue texts for [Ma San]

Fixed an issue where the [Mount Instructor] ability would not properly work after loading a save

Fixed an issue where completing the [UNDERDOG'S FIGHT] Mission did not properly grant the [GET READY FOR DEFENDING TWIN CITIES] Mission

Fixed an issue where the [SHATTERED TEAR] Mission

Fixed an issue where [Carlos, the Candle Shadow]'s talent node would display improperly

Fixed an issue where players could improperly accept the [Swan Knight] Mission at the tavern