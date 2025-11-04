- Add vassal logic to AI campaign factions
- Tweak algorithm used by AI to hire and manage units during the campaign
- Slightly increase unit XP gain
- Reduce chance AI resorts to peasant levy policy ( Should only be used in emergencies )
- Make AI cavalry steering more granular based on situation
- Fix possible crash related to corrupted heraldry
- Fix empty settlements retaining vassal status
- Fix AI army setup strategy during campaign with large armies mode enabled
- Fix being able to move vassal commanders after battle
- Fix campaign autosave timing
- Fix AI factions sending peasant levy to the frontline as a replacement
Small Update - November 4th 2025
Changelog
