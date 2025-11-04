 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 Europa Universalis V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20663492 Edited 4 November 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add vassal logic to AI campaign factions
  • Tweak algorithm used by AI to hire and manage units during the campaign
  • Slightly increase unit XP gain
  • Reduce chance AI resorts to peasant levy policy ( Should only be used in emergencies )
  • Make AI cavalry steering more granular based on situation
  • Fix possible crash related to corrupted heraldry
  • Fix empty settlements retaining vassal status
  • Fix AI army setup strategy during campaign with large armies mode enabled
  • Fix being able to move vassal commanders after battle
  • Fix campaign autosave timing
  • Fix AI factions sending peasant levy to the frontline as a replacement

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link