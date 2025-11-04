 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Destiny 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20663491 Edited 4 November 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The patch includes:

  • Reduction of IPM requirements from 200% to 125%

  • Weakening of the NATO Technology Embargo by 3 times

  • Increase in the upper limit of VAT

  • Bug fixes

Thank you for your feedback! We are striving to make the game better!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1922741
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1922742
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1922743
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1922744
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link