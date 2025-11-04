Changelog
Fixed: Error when trying to spawn groups of invalid config (tier 1 elves don't exist)
Fixed: Staff members could get stuck crafting soup when they were carrying an item
Fixed: Staff members no longer abort their tasks when they are setting down items
Fixed: Leftover dishes remaining visible in the food order window
Fixed: Possible stuck character when tripping without carrying any item
Update 0.68.3
