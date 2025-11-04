 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Destiny 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20663440 Edited 4 November 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog

Fixed: Error when trying to spawn groups of invalid config (tier 1 elves don't exist)
Fixed: Staff members could get stuck crafting soup when they were carrying an item
Fixed: Staff members no longer abort their tasks when they are setting down items
Fixed: Leftover dishes remaining visible in the food order window
Fixed: Possible stuck character when tripping without carrying any item

Changed files in this update

Depot 436781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link