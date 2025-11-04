 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20663342
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Max energy no longer decreases upon dying.

  • The Lantern item has been added, which can be used as a portable light source.

  • The Stone item has been added, which players can used to irritate their friends.

  • The Super Pills item has been added, which grants the player the power of zero energy costs. (This item is currently re-using the Vitamin Bottles model.)

  • The Trampoline item has been added, which can be placed once and used as a launch pad to jump great heights. (There is no model implemented for this item yet.)

  • Butter Candies have been changed: they now grant the player the ability to double-jump, and its duration has been increased to 1min.

  • Notchnugget Mushroom's duration has been increased to 45sec.

  • Item spawn rates have been slightly reduced across the board.

  • The time it takes to consume items has been reduced for all items.

  • The energy cost of climbing a rope has been increased.

  • Players can no longer switch equipped item while climbing with axes.

Art & UI:

  • Text describing how to use the currently equipped item has been added to the main HUD.

  • A notification informing the player that they can't loot an item due to having a full inventory has been added.

  • The text for each active status effect now updates in real time to say how much time is remaining on that effect.

Audio:

  • Audio for the checkpoints has been updated.

  • Various audio updates for items colliding with the environment when thrown.

Bug Fixes:

  • The Lobby BGM no longer continues to play after loading into the Elder Crag.

  • BGM now correctly updates its volume to match the player's music volume setting.

  • Fixed a bug where the player could get briefly stuck after standing up from certain seats.

  • Fixed an issue where player movement would become extremely jittery while attempting to walk up a slope that becomes too steep.

  • Fixed an issue where the player's camera would continue to spin endlessly while leaning on a balance beam while also standing next to the ground.

  • Fixed an issue where a rope would fall in the wrong direction upon being deployed - it now will always eventually fall downwards, even after colliding with a surface.

  • Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be able to start climbing on a section of a rope that's horizontal.

Changed files in this update

