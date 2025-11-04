Gameplay:

Max energy no longer decreases upon dying.

The Lantern item has been added, which can be used as a portable light source.

The Stone item has been added, which players can used to irritate their friends.

The Super Pills item has been added, which grants the player the power of zero energy costs. (This item is currently re-using the Vitamin Bottles model.)

The Trampoline item has been added, which can be placed once and used as a launch pad to jump great heights. (There is no model implemented for this item yet.)

Butter Candies have been changed: they now grant the player the ability to double-jump, and its duration has been increased to 1min.

Notchnugget Mushroom's duration has been increased to 45sec.

Item spawn rates have been slightly reduced across the board.

The time it takes to consume items has been reduced for all items.

The energy cost of climbing a rope has been increased.