Gameplay:
Max energy no longer decreases upon dying.
The Lantern item has been added, which can be used as a portable light source.
The Stone item has been added, which players can used to irritate their friends.
The Super Pills item has been added, which grants the player the power of zero energy costs. (This item is currently re-using the Vitamin Bottles model.)
The Trampoline item has been added, which can be placed once and used as a launch pad to jump great heights. (There is no model implemented for this item yet.)
Butter Candies have been changed: they now grant the player the ability to double-jump, and its duration has been increased to 1min.
Notchnugget Mushroom's duration has been increased to 45sec.
Item spawn rates have been slightly reduced across the board.
The time it takes to consume items has been reduced for all items.
The energy cost of climbing a rope has been increased.
Players can no longer switch equipped item while climbing with axes.
Art & UI:
Text describing how to use the currently equipped item has been added to the main HUD.
A notification informing the player that they can't loot an item due to having a full inventory has been added.
The text for each active status effect now updates in real time to say how much time is remaining on that effect.
Audio:
Audio for the checkpoints has been updated.
Various audio updates for items colliding with the environment when thrown.
Bug Fixes:
The Lobby BGM no longer continues to play after loading into the Elder Crag.
BGM now correctly updates its volume to match the player's music volume setting.
Fixed a bug where the player could get briefly stuck after standing up from certain seats.
Fixed an issue where player movement would become extremely jittery while attempting to walk up a slope that becomes too steep.
Fixed an issue where the player's camera would continue to spin endlessly while leaning on a balance beam while also standing next to the ground.
Fixed an issue where a rope would fall in the wrong direction upon being deployed - it now will always eventually fall downwards, even after colliding with a surface.
Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be able to start climbing on a section of a rope that's horizontal.
Changed files in this update