The demo mission has been temporarily deactivated for maintenance.

We’re updating it to reflect recent improvements and new features from the full version of Kellan Graves: Fallen.

To make the descent more accessible to new players, we’ve temporarily reduced the game’s price during this update period.

This is a good time to join the mission and experience the full version while the Echo Division prepares the new demo build.

Once the updated demo is ready, it will return.

Thank you for your patience — and for descending with us into the dark.

— Echo Division Command