Checkpoints, Bonus Level, and the Stunt Paradise 2 Announcement!
Update notes via Steam Community
Big update!
We’ve heard your feedback — now every level has checkpoints! No more restarting from the very beginning after a failed jump. The experience should feel much smoother now. And for those who completed the game without checkpoints — you’ve got our utmost respect! 💪
New content:
We’ve also added a brand-new bonus level, which starts right from the garage area where you choose your car. Give it a try — it’s full of surprises! 😉
And finally — the big news:
We’ve officially announced Stunt Paradise 2!
Get ready for:
🚗 new physics and improved graphics
🔥 even more epic levels
🎸 unique soundtrack from our guitarist
🎨 car customization
...and much more!
Huge thanks to everyone playing Stunt Paradise — your support keeps us going! ❤️
