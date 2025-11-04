 Skip to content
Major 4 November 2025 Build 20663159
Update notes via Steam Community

Big update!
We’ve heard your feedback — now every level has checkpoints! No more restarting from the very beginning after a failed jump. The experience should feel much smoother now. And for those who completed the game without checkpoints — you’ve got our utmost respect! 💪

New content:
We’ve also added a brand-new bonus level, which starts right from the garage area where you choose your car. Give it a try — it’s full of surprises! 😉

And finally — the big news:
We’ve officially announced Stunt Paradise 2!

Get ready for:
🚗 new physics and improved graphics
🔥 even more epic levels
🎸 unique soundtrack from our guitarist
🎨 car customization
...and much more!


Huge thanks to everyone playing Stunt Paradise — your support keeps us going! ❤️

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2435311
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2435312
  • Loading history…
