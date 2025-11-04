We’ve heard your feedback — now every level has checkpoints! No more restarting from the very beginning after a failed jump. The experience should feel much smoother now. And for those who completed the game without checkpoints — you’ve got our utmost respect! 💪We’ve also added a brand-new bonus level, which starts right from the garage area where you choose your car. Give it a try — it’s full of surprises! 😉And finally — the big news:We’ve officiallyGet ready for:🚗 new physics and improved graphics🔥 even more epic levels🎸 unique soundtrack from our guitarist🎨 car customization...and much more!Huge thanks to everyone playing Stunt Paradise — your support keeps us going! ❤️