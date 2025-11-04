Modified the vomit mesh to include surrounding splashes and improved the material to prevent visible tiling.

Fixed a bug where Morgan’s hair appeared bright white when not in direct light.

Modified the Container UI to support longer evidence descriptions for improved readability.

Modified the Case Board UI to accommodate longer evidence descriptions without truncation.

Created a system that allows the use of rich text formatting in evidence descriptions, enabling styles such as italics and bold where appropriate.

Fixed typos in Pugs’ manifesto, and updated the quote within it to display in italics for proper formatting.

Upon completing the password minigame, the mobile phone evidence will now transform into “Chat Log” evidence.