Visual Fixes and Improvements
Fixed a bug where Morgan’s hair appeared bright white when not in direct light.
Modified the vomit mesh to include surrounding splashes and improved the material to prevent visible tiling.
UI and Text Enhancements
Created a system that allows the use of rich text formatting in evidence descriptions, enabling styles such as italics and bold where appropriate.
Modified the Case Board UI to accommodate longer evidence descriptions without truncation.
Modified the Container UI to support longer evidence descriptions for improved readability.
Evidence and Narrative
Fixed typos in Pugs’ manifesto, and updated the quote within it to display in italics for proper formatting.
Upon completing the password minigame, the mobile phone evidence will now transform into “Chat Log” evidence.
The voice-over for the Chat Log evidence will now play when viewing this evidence in the Case Board, rather than immediately after completing the minigame.
Audio
Increased the volume of Hughes’ post-minigame voice-over for better audibility and clarity.
