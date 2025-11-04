 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20663108
Update notes via Steam Community

Visual Fixes and Improvements

  • Fixed a bug where Morgan’s hair appeared bright white when not in direct light.

  • Modified the vomit mesh to include surrounding splashes and improved the material to prevent visible tiling.

UI and Text Enhancements

  • Created a system that allows the use of rich text formatting in evidence descriptions, enabling styles such as italics and bold where appropriate.

  • Modified the Case Board UI to accommodate longer evidence descriptions without truncation.

  • Modified the Container UI to support longer evidence descriptions for improved readability.

Evidence and Narrative

  • Fixed typos in Pugs’ manifesto, and updated the quote within it to display in italics for proper formatting.

  • Upon completing the password minigame, the mobile phone evidence will now transform into “Chat Log” evidence.

  • The voice-over for the Chat Log evidence will now play when viewing this evidence in the Case Board, rather than immediately after completing the minigame.

Audio

  • Increased the volume of Hughes’ post-minigame voice-over for better audibility and clarity.

