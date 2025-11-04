 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20663099 Edited 4 November 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alright gang, it's here!

For anyone who's been asking so far, the native Linux version of Love Craft is now available!
This also means that the game is fully compatible with Steam deck.

Also, Cloud Saves are working perfectly not only on Linux, but across operating systems, which means full cross-platform Cloud Saves are now operational!

To be able to do this I've had to download Linux for the first time, which let me tell you, not that intuitive at first lol.
If you encounter any weird glitches in the Linux version, let me know through the in-game bug report button, and I'll get to them as soon as I can!

There's also a few small fixes for all versions:

  • Fixed some misspelled words in the script

  • Changed the game's desktop icon for macOS to be more in line with the style of mac icons.

Thank you all for the continued support! 💖

