More improvements coming!! It feels good to be back updating this game this much 😍 Thanks for the support friends <33

Stuff that's new:

14 new achievements!! 🔥 (2 characters were missing unlock achievements + I added achievements for collecting all the badges on each character!)

Improved look on some achievements. Also made them look a bit different based on what type the achievement is! Rarest one's look extra nice!

Fixed a sound effect bug with green slug enemy in Gem Caverns.

Improved dynamite lure sound effect.

Improved laserspider enemy's sound effect as it didn't have enough punchiness.

Small visual change to tentacle!

Much love!! ❤️❤️❤️ I still can't comprehend the amount of recent support!! 😭❤️

(more exciting stuff coming soon :) can't wait to show you!!)