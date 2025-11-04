 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20663082 Edited 4 November 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

More improvements coming!! It feels good to be back updating this game this much 😍 Thanks for the support friends <33

Stuff that's new:

  • 14 new achievements!! 🔥 (2 characters were missing unlock achievements + I added achievements for collecting all the badges on each character!)

  • Improved look on some achievements. Also made them look a bit different based on what type the achievement is! Rarest one's look extra nice!

  • Fixed a sound effect bug with green slug enemy in Gem Caverns.

  • Improved dynamite lure sound effect.

  • Improved laserspider enemy's sound effect as it didn't have enough punchiness.

  • Small visual change to tentacle!

Much love!! ❤️❤️❤️ I still can't comprehend the amount of recent support!! 😭❤️

(more exciting stuff coming soon :) can't wait to show you!!)

