4 November 2025 Build 20663014 Edited 4 November 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes — v0.0.5

  • Simplified server region list for easier matchmaking

  • Fixed issue where deck setup could freeze in certain cases

  • Improved several UI elements for better clarity and responsiveness

Changed files in this update

