Patch Notes
Thank you very much for playing our game and for providing feedback on any issues you've encountered.
We are currently addressing these issues based on their priority and will be releasing updates periodically.
If you have any questions while playing, please feel free to leave a comment under this post.
You can also join our official QQ Group: 202022271.
Everyone is welcome to join and chat with us there!
This Update Includes:
Archive [CG Gallery]: Added tooltips for locked entries. Hover over them to view the unlock conditions.
Fixed an issue where certain achievements would not unlock after completing the corresponding character's story.
Adjusted the dialogue in Part 4 of Ian's Chapter 4.
