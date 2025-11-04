Hello everyone! We’re releasing a hotfix today to address some pressing issues reported to us by the community since the release of All Under Heaven last week. Please check the changelog below for more information!

Fixed a crash that could happen if the player was part of an invalid situation participant group.

Fixed a crash that could happen if adaptive framerate was enabled and the game was paused by an event.

Fixed the Buy Claim interaction not costing any Piety when targeting a hegemony tier title.

Fixed the Buy Claim interaction being unlocked for everyone, regardless of government when picking the "Sanctioned Loopholes" Lifestyle Perk. Governments with Merit, as well as Japanese governments, no longer have access to it, as intended.

When playing as a Governor in a realm with Merit, courtiers will now move to your new location when you gain or lose a title. If a courtier gets 'lost' in a location they should not be in, they'll return within a year.

Independent celestial rulers can now host exams. This means for instance that local exams can be held during the division era.

Added missing effects for actually handing over the contested titles to the attacker after winning a Seize Hegemonic Duchy war.

The Hegemon can now reject tributary missions in the event where they come bearing tribute. This allows you to not get tributaries sworn to you that you do not want (for example if you’d rather attack them).

Aligned the requirements for Acknowledge Hegemon and the Tribute Mission decisions (Kowtow to —, Pay Tribute etc.).

Acknowledge Hegemon should now be aligned with actually being able to go on a tribute mission to the Hegemon in question.

Fixed so that the Seal of Investiture can be properly gifted by the Huangdi, and so that it is the Huangdi that decides, rather than the Tributary themselves.

Male and female Chinese Hegemons are now called Huángdì, their female consorts Húanghòu, and male consorts Húangfū.

Made it so that newly invited members to a Japanese House Bloc cannot leave it before 10 years have passed.

Fixed most holy site bonuses for the Mu faith being the same.

Removed the potential for new Chinese realms in the vicinity of k_guannei to obtain the dynastic name of Qi, which it is not part of.

Removed the potential for new Chinese realms in the vicinity of k_huainan to obtain the dynastic name of Shu, which it is not part of.

Fixed a loophole causing dynastically named Chinese realms to retain their names even when absorbed by other realms and ensured that you retain your existing dynastic name - if you have one - when taking over China.

Fixed an incorrect trigger in the ability to recruit Zhanmadao Infantry.

Oath buildings can now be built in Temple Citadels.

The Seize Mandate of Heaven casus belli will now run the same effect as the “Claim Mandate of Heaven” decision if the attacker wins, turning their realm into a proper Celestial one.

Allowed the Emperor of China to use the Consolidation casus belli on all de jure Kingdoms in Empires: Zhongyuan, Jingyang, Lingnan, Liangyi and Yongliang (with the exception of Kingdoms: Xia, Hexi, Dali and Viet) regardless of the Cycle Era.

Claiming the Mandate of Heaven will trigger the Conquest Era only if the claimant is of a different dynasty and have either non-Chinese culture heritage or non-Celestial Government.

Reclaiming the Mandate of Heaven will now automatically vassalize independent realms inside the Dynastic Cycle region if they have the same cultural heritage, celestial government, or same dynasty.

Fixed the maximum cap for regular buildings in a barony being set one too low (max of 5 instead of 6).

Custom Title names gained from renaming should now be correctly displayed.

Celestial independent rulers may now fund disaster relief without a minister to fund them.

Reduced low FPS/stuttering in specific map regions (Angkor for example) caused by an excessive amount of expensive jungle trees.

Optimized jungle tree map assets to reduce stuttering.

Duke tier player Celestial rulers can now tweak the Province obligation type of Counts underneath them (AI already could).