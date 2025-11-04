Fixed a broken error screen that appeared when the leaderboard API timed out.



Tree collision fixed on Forest Jam section 5 — no more underground trunks.



Using the rear brake skid no longer breaks the hard-brake animation.



MAVRIX Cup placement rewards now correctly grant to all eligible players.



Fixed an issue where Restart Race during a bail could kick players out of race mode.



Resolved a softlock when opening and selecting any option in the Pause Menu right after a MAVRIX Cup notification.



Fixed a mismatch between the leaderboard and a player’s best times in the race UI.



Smoothed out a visible seam on a berm in Helfare Hotrod.



Shimano Sheet 17 – Challenge 3 now correctly requires a 40m stoppie (text previously said 70m).



Removed MAVRIX Cup assets appearing in standard races on Bon Voyage and Forest Jam.



The MAVRIX Cup leaderboard can now be interacted with.



Patched terrain spikes and holes in the editor.



Pressing X (Xbox controller) / Square (PS controller) now correctly pedals as indicated in the controls.



Hey crew! We’ve just rolled out a hotfix patch to smooth out a few bumps following the 11.0.0 update. Thanks for all your reports and feedback — here’s what’s been fixed and polished:FIXESThanks for keeping the feedback coming and helping us keep the trails running smooth. See you out there, legends!— The MAVRIX Team