FIXES
- Fixed a broken error screen that appeared when the leaderboard API timed out.
- Tree collision fixed on Forest Jam section 5 — no more underground trunks.
- Using the rear brake skid no longer breaks the hard-brake animation.
- MAVRIX Cup placement rewards now correctly grant to all eligible players.
- Fixed an issue where Restart Race during a bail could kick players out of race mode.
- Resolved a softlock when opening and selecting any option in the Pause Menu right after a MAVRIX Cup notification.
- Fixed a mismatch between the leaderboard and a player’s best times in the race UI.
- Smoothed out a visible seam on a berm in Helfare Hotrod.
- Shimano Sheet 17 – Challenge 3 now correctly requires a 40m stoppie (text previously said 70m).
- Removed MAVRIX Cup assets appearing in standard races on Bon Voyage and Forest Jam.
- The MAVRIX Cup leaderboard can now be interacted with.
- Patched terrain spikes and holes in the editor.
- Pressing X (Xbox controller) / Square (PS controller) now correctly pedals as indicated in the controls.
Thanks for keeping the feedback coming and helping us keep the trails running smooth. See you out there, legends!
— The MAVRIX Team
