4 November 2025 Build 20662882 Edited 4 November 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey crew! We’ve just rolled out a hotfix patch to smooth out a few bumps following the 11.0.0 update. Thanks for all your reports and feedback — here’s what’s been fixed and polished:

FIXES

  • Fixed a broken error screen that appeared when the leaderboard API timed out.
  • Tree collision fixed on Forest Jam section 5 — no more underground trunks.
  • Using the rear brake skid no longer breaks the hard-brake animation.
  • MAVRIX Cup placement rewards now correctly grant to all eligible players.
  • Fixed an issue where Restart Race during a bail could kick players out of race mode.
  • Resolved a softlock when opening and selecting any option in the Pause Menu right after a MAVRIX Cup notification.
  • Fixed a mismatch between the leaderboard and a player’s best times in the race UI.
  • Smoothed out a visible seam on a berm in Helfare Hotrod.
  • Shimano Sheet 17 – Challenge 3 now correctly requires a 40m stoppie (text previously said 70m).
  • Removed MAVRIX Cup assets appearing in standard races on Bon Voyage and Forest Jam.
  • The MAVRIX Cup leaderboard can now be interacted with.
  • Patched terrain spikes and holes in the editor.
  • Pressing X (Xbox controller) / Square (PS controller) now correctly pedals as indicated in the controls.


Thanks for keeping the feedback coming and helping us keep the trails running smooth. See you out there, legends!
— The MAVRIX Team

