We won’t beat around the bush - you can go play Generation Exile right now!

We’re so excited to finally be able to share what we’ve been working on with everyone. It’s been a long road to get here, and while Early Access is in some ways just the start, every playtest we've done for Generation Exile has been a genuine delight and we are very much excited to bring the same spirit of feedback and collaboration to everyone.

Speaking of which, if you want to connect with us directly for any feedback, ideas, or to share your starships with others, check out our brand new Discord: https://discord.gg/dKaCuJm3M6

We have a lot already planned for our Early Access Roadmap, and will more specific info in the lead up to each major Content Update. But here’s a sneak peek of what we have lined up:

And for this initial Early Access launch period, we'll of course be providing interim patches and hotfixes to address bugs and common issues.

If you enjoy playing Generation Exile and want to help support our studio, please help us get the word out to others by leaving us a review on Steam, and sharing the game widely to anyone you might think enjoy it!





From everyone at Sonderlust Studios, we hope you enjoy checking out Generation Exile!