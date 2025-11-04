 Skip to content
Major 4 November 2025 Build 20662741 Edited 4 November 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Get ready for a HUGE endgame update (plus a few other nice things):

  • Most integers have been switched to floats, so max values of everything have increased from ~1e+18 to ~1e+308.

  • Two new professions: Assassin and Firestarter. Assassin will be immediately unlocked as long as you’ve beaten the internship.

  • Added four new tiers to every weapon, and four new extremely valuable gems to find deep underground.

  • There are now four more layers. Good luck getting through the final one!

  • Flamethrowers and Poison Guns now follow the standard shoddy -> copper -> etc upgrade path like other weapons.

  • All layers now have their own chests. Beyond the red layer, the chests only drop passive effect bonuses.

  • Added three more inventory stack upgrades.

  • Employee miners who have the AOE buff (barbarians) will now see the AOE buff scale with their passive effect miner damage.

  • You can now reduce your employee entity limit down to 50 to help with late game lag.

  • Player and employee fire/poison damage now properly affected by the relevant passive effects.

Bye Bye Ocean

