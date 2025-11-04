Get ready for a HUGE endgame update (plus a few other nice things):

Most integers have been switched to floats, so max values of everything have increased from ~1e+18 to ~1e+308.

Two new professions: Assassin and Firestarter. Assassin will be immediately unlocked as long as you’ve beaten the internship.

Added four new tiers to every weapon, and four new extremely valuable gems to find deep underground.

There are now four more layers. Good luck getting through the final one!

Flamethrowers and Poison Guns now follow the standard shoddy -> copper -> etc upgrade path like other weapons.

All layers now have their own chests. Beyond the red layer, the chests only drop passive effect bonuses.

Added three more inventory stack upgrades.

Employee miners who have the AOE buff (barbarians) will now see the AOE buff scale with their passive effect miner damage.

You can now reduce your employee entity limit down to 50 to help with late game lag.