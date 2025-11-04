PATCH NOTES [04.11.2025] 🎮

We’ve implemented new debug logging to help track down the causes of game crashes. This will help us improve client stability and find issues faster. If you experience a crash, please report it via the support form or Discord — the new logs will help us a lot!Several terrain and navigation adjustments have been made to Dune Map ID 18 to improve pathfinding, reduce stuck zones, and optimize performance for players farming or questing in that area.We've begun backend updates in the Unity engine to lay the foundation for future mobile support (Android + iOS).These internal updates do not impact gameplay yet, but are important steps toward a full mobile version of Inferna.As always, thank you for playing and supporting the game. If you encounter any bugs or crashes, please let us know!