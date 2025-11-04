PATCH NOTES [04.11.2025] 🎮
We’ve pushed a small update today with some technical changes and early groundwork for future mobile support!
🆕 New Features / Technical Additions
🔧 Crash Debug Info Added:
We’ve implemented new debug logging to help track down the causes of game crashes. This will help us improve client stability and find issues faster. If you experience a crash, please report it via the support form or Discord — the new logs will help us a lot!
🔁 Changes
🏝️ Map Update – Dune (ID 18):
Several terrain and navigation adjustments have been made to Dune Map ID 18 to improve pathfinding, reduce stuck zones, and optimize performance for players farming or questing in that area.
🛠️ Under-the-Hood Improvements
📱 Mobile Engine Preparation (Unity):
We've begun backend updates in the Unity engine to lay the foundation for future mobile support (Android + iOS).
These internal updates do not impact gameplay yet, but are important steps toward a full mobile version of Inferna.
As always, thank you for playing and supporting the game. If you encounter any bugs or crashes, please let us know!
– The Inferna Team ⚔️
Changed files in this update