✅ Energy is no longer consumed when moving.



✅ Reduced energy penalty when the party is overburdened.



✅ Decreased intensity of infected enemies before the bell signal.



✅ Fixed UI issue where the panel could go off-screen at the start of the game.



✅ Fixed bug causing characters to start with low health.



✅ Fixed issue preventing quest completion when only one building is placed on the farm.



✅ Fixed mismatched building names between the quest text and construction menu.



✅ Replaced confusing dialogue lines when trying to enter the tower.



✅ Fixed visual glitch with trees in the forest.



✅ Localization fixes and improvements.



Hello everyone,We’ve released the second patch for Plague Lords: Witch Hunt focusing on bug fixes and gameplay balance improvements.Here’s what’s been updated:We’re already working on the remaining known issues — new patches will be released soon.Thank you for your patience and for all the feedback you’ve shared so far — it really helps us improve the game!