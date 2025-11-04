We’ve released the second patch for Plague Lords: Witch Hunt focusing on bug fixes and gameplay balance improvements.
Here’s what’s been updated:
- ✅ Energy is no longer consumed when moving.
- ✅ Reduced energy penalty when the party is overburdened.
- ✅ Decreased intensity of infected enemies before the bell signal.
- ✅ Fixed UI issue where the panel could go off-screen at the start of the game.
- ✅ Fixed bug causing characters to start with low health.
- ✅ Fixed issue preventing quest completion when only one building is placed on the farm.
- ✅ Fixed mismatched building names between the quest text and construction menu.
- ✅ Replaced confusing dialogue lines when trying to enter the tower.
- ✅ Fixed visual glitch with trees in the forest.
- ✅ Localization fixes and improvements.
We’re already working on the remaining known issues — new patches will be released soon.
Thank you for your patience and for all the feedback you’ve shared so far — it really helps us improve the game!
Changed files in this update