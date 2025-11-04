 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Destiny 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20662455 Edited 4 November 2025 – 13:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,
We’ve released the second patch for Plague Lords: Witch Hunt focusing on bug fixes and gameplay balance improvements.

Here’s what’s been updated:
  • ✅ Energy is no longer consumed when moving.
  • ✅ Reduced energy penalty when the party is overburdened.
  • ✅ Decreased intensity of infected enemies before the bell signal.
  • ✅ Fixed UI issue where the panel could go off-screen at the start of the game.
  • ✅ Fixed bug causing characters to start with low health.
  • ✅ Fixed issue preventing quest completion when only one building is placed on the farm.
  • ✅ Fixed mismatched building names between the quest text and construction menu.
  • ✅ Replaced confusing dialogue lines when trying to enter the tower.
  • ✅ Fixed visual glitch with trees in the forest.
  • ✅ Localization fixes and improvements.

We’re already working on the remaining known issues — new patches will be released soon.
Thank you for your patience and for all the feedback you’ve shared so far — it really helps us improve the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1827241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link